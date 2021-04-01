Austin Peay State University Baseball heads to Eastern Kentucky this weekend

Clarksville, TN – Winners in four of their last six, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team will look to build on its first Ohio Valley Conference series victory of 2021 when it travels to Eastern Kentucky for a three-game series, Friday-Saturday, at Earle Combs Stadium.

Austin Peay State University notched its first 2021 OVC series victory last weekend, winning two of three against Belmont.

The APSU Govs bats have been hot over the past two weekends, led by third baseman Gino Avros who is batting .438 and has an impressive .525 on-base percentage since the start of the Southeast Missouri series with nine RBI and 10 runs scored.

Center fielder Garrett Spain also continues to chug along, with a .333 batting average since the start of the Southeastern Missouri series with eight RBI.

Eastern Kentucky enters the weekend seeking an end to its five-game losing streak, which includes being swept at SIU Edwardsville last weekend. The Colonels have enjoyed more success at Earle Combs Stadium where they are 5-3 this season, including an OVC series victory against UT Martin. Caleb Upshaw leads the EKU offense with a .322 batting average and six home runs.

Inside The Series

The Series: 113 previous meetings, EKU leads 57-56

Previously: EKU won the 2019 series, 2-1 (3-9, 3-11, 9-7), in Richmond.

Notably: EKU has won four of the last five games in the series, including two meetings in the OVC tournament. The home team has won the last six series played between the two teams. APSU last won a series in Richmond in 2013, losing the three series played there since.

Probable Starters

Game 1 • Luke Brown (RSo., RHP) vs. Louis Davenport (Jr., RHP)

• Luke Brown (RSo., RHP) vs. Louis Davenport (Jr., RHP) Game 2 • Nolan O’Shoney (Fr., RHP) Jake Lewis (Jr., LHP)

• Nolan O’Shoney (Fr., RHP) Jake Lewis (Jr., LHP) Game 3 • Govs’ Starter TBA vs. Darren Williams (RJr., RHP)

First Hacks



Austin Peay State University has recorded four of its five double-digit hit outings this season in its last six games. The Govs are batting .326 (70-215) and averaging 9.0 runs over the six-game stretch that has seen them win four games.

Catcher Jack Alexander saw his five-game hit streak (.434, 10-23) halted in the Belmont finale and did not play Tuesday at Lipscomb, his first DNP of 2021.

Third baseman Gino Avros leads the Govs with a .441 batting average in OVC play, ranking ninth among OVC hitters three weeks into the league slate. He is batting .457 (16-35) in nine games since March 15th.

Utility man John Bolton has started two of the last four games at second base, including Tuesday at Lipscomb, but is looking for his first hit since March 20th.

Ty DeLancey hit three home runs in the APSU Govs March 20th doubleheader at Southeast Missouri and leads the Govs with 10 RBI in OVC play. He has seven walks and five runs scored in the five games since the SEMO set.

Outfielder TJ Foreman started each of the final two games against Belmont, hitting a home run in each while going 5-for-8. He reached base twice against Lipscomb, Tuesday, scoring once, and has scored in each of his last five games.

Outfielder Knaje Guthrie brings a three-game hit streak and six-game reached safely streak into the weekend. He has four hits and six walks during the reached safely streak, posting a .632 on-base percentage (12-19).

Shortstop Bobby Head was held to 2-for-12 against Belmont, but had five RBI and hit his third home run of 2021.

Designated hitter Matt Joslin delivered a two-run pinch-hit double at Bellarmine, March 23rd. He followed that with a two-run single in the Belmont series opener, March 26th.

Utility man Skyler Luna has come off the bench in his last six appearances. He had a pinch-hit walk at Lipscomb, Tuesday, before playing third base.

First baseman John McDonald has a hit in four of his last six games, with three multi-hit games. He is batting .318 (7-22) with three RBI and seven runs scored over those six games.

Center fielder Garrett Spain has five multi-hit outings in his last nine games, batting .375 (15-40) with nine RBI, three doubles, and a home run during the stretch.

Second baseman Malcolm Tipler batted .556 (5-9) with a home run and three RBI during the Belmont series. He saw a four-game hit streak end at Lipscomb, Tuesday.

Outfielder Jeremy Wagner posted a pinch-hit double at Lipscomb, Tuesday, for his first base hit since a 2-for-3 outing in a start at SEMO, March 20th.

Sections

Topics