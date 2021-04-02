APSU Women’s Tennis falls at Southeast Missouri, 5-2

Cape Girardeau, MO – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis came up short in its first Ohio Valley Conference road match of the season, falling to Southeast Missouri, 5-2, Friday at Redhawks Tennis Complex.

Southeast Missouri (10-4) staked itself to an early advantage by knocking off a revamped Austin Peay (5-2) doubles lineup to start the match.

The No. 3 match was the first on the board, with Ana Albertson and Aleks Topalovic playing in and dropping their first match as a duo this season.

The Redhawks then clinched the doubles point in the No. 1 match, where they knocked off Jana Leder and Danielle Morris – who were partnered up for the first time this season. With the doubles point already decided, another new Governors duo of Fabienne Schmidt and Honoka Nakanishi trailed, 4-3, in the No. 2 match, which was left unfinished.

In singles play, Southeast Missouri claimed the first point by knocking off Morris in the No. 2 match to stretch their lead to 2-0. But the Govs bounced right back with a straight-sets win from Leder in the No. 3 match.

However, Southeast Missouri quickly ended any chances of an Austin Peay State University comeback when the Redhawks beat Martina Paladini-Jennings on the No. 5 line and Topalovic on the No. 4 line to claim the match win.

With the match already decided, Austin Peay State University got a point back in the No. 6 tilt, where Nakanishi picked up a comeback three-set win after dropping the opening set of the match. But the Redhawks scored the final point of the day, knocking off Schmidt in the No. 1 singles match to secure a 5-2 win.

Results

Doubles

Romana Tarajova/Kseniya Zonova (SEMO) def. Jana Leder/ Danielle Morris (APSU) 6-2

Ksenia Shikanova/Lera Valeeva (SEMO) def. Fabienne Schmidt/Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) 4-3, unfinished

Daniela Hlacikova/Teona Velkoska (SEMO def. Ana Albertson/Aleks Topalovic (APSU) 6-1

Order of Finish: 3, 1*

Singles

Romana Tarajova (SEMO) def. Fabienne Schmidt (APSU) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5

Daniela Hlacikova (SEMO) def. Danielle Morris (APSU) 6-2, 6-1

Jana Leder (APSU) def. Kseniya Zonova (SEMO) 6-1, 6-4

Ksenia Shikanova (SEMO) def. Aleks Topalovic (APSU) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

Vivian Lai (SEMO) def. Martina Paladini-Jennings (APSU) 6-4, 6-1

Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) def. Lera Valeeva (SEMO) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Order of Finish: 2, 3, 5, 4*, 6, 1

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will be right back at it tomorrow when it travels to UT Martin for a noon, Saturday match at Skyhawks Tennis Complex in Martin, Tennessee. After Saturday’s match against the Skyhawks, the APSU Governors will return home to host a 10:00am, April 9th match against Eastern Illinois and an 11:00am, April 10th match against SIU Edwardsville.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and scores, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors women’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayWTN).

