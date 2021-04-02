|
Austin Peay State University Track and Field’s Kenisha Phillips named OVC Athlete of the Week
Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University track and field sophomore sprinter Kenisha Phillips has been named Ohio Valley Conference Track Athlete of the Week.
Phillips brought home Austin Peay State University’s first weekly honor from the league this season after equaling the school record in the 200-meter dash in her win at the Murray State-hosted Margaret Simmons Invitational, Saturday.
Her 23.93 mark tied Breigh Jones’ qualifying run in the 2015 OVC Outdoor Championships for the best time in program history.
Phillips’ mark brought her into 31st in the NCAA East in the 200-meter dash; she’s a top-40 runner in both the 200 and 400 after two races.
This is Phillips’ first career Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week honor from the league; she earned a pair of indoor honors during her 2020 freshman campaign.
Phillips and the APSU Govs will compete at Western Kentucky’s Hilltopper Relays, Friday and Saturday, in Bowling Green Kentucky.
