Blanchfield Army Community Hospital now offers COVID-19 vaccine to all TRICARE eligible beneficiaries

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) is now offering COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination to all TRICARE eligible beneficiaries age 16 and older.

Family members and retirees in Tier 2 COVID-19 vaccine category may access the appointment schedule through a link on the hospital’s webpage at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

They will need to enter their DOD ID number, first and last name, and contact information, including an email address when they sign up online. The DOD ID number can be found on the military, dependent, and most retiree ID cards. Vaccine appointments for active-duty Soldiers are scheduled through their unit.

In order to manage appropriate doses and personnel providing vaccines, COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccinations are available by appointment only and administered at the Fort Campbell Passenger Processing Center located at 7162 Hedgerow Road.

Currently, the only means to schedule a COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine appointment is by using the hospital’s website. Therefore, COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine appointments are not booked through the hospital’s telephone appointment line.

BACH is using the Pfizer vaccine, which is administered in two doses 21 days apart. Beneficiaries will need to return for the second dose. Second dose appointments should be scheduled using the Dose 2 link on the hospital’s website.

“Beneficiaries making their appointments online should make sure they are available to schedule their second dose 21 days later after receiving dose one,” said Maj. Jade Snader, head nurse of BACH’s COVID-vaccine clinic.

Following CDC guidance and installation policy, BACH continues to practice social distancing and appropriate visitor policies. For this reason, only patients who are scheduled to receive the vaccine are able to enter the Passenger Processing Center unless there is a need to assist the patient due to health circumstances.

Beneficiaries age 16 and 17 who have a vaccine appointment must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and are the only children who may enter the vaccine clinic. Childcare may be available through the Fort Campbell Family Child Care program for parents with young children.

To learn more about the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine visit www.CDC.gov

