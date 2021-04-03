Blanchfield Army Community Hospital releases new hours for COVID-19 triage, testing line

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Public Affairs

Fort Campbell, KY – Beginning April 5th, 2021, the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) COVID-19 telephone triage line hours will change.

The new COVID-19 telephone triage hours will be 7:45am to 3:45pm daily, aligning weekend and holiday hours with weekday hours.

“With COVID vaccine efforts in place and demand for COVID-testing decreasing, we are confident in changing our COVID appointment triage line hours,” said Lt. Col. Domenick Nardi, BACH’s chief of primary care. “This enables our medical support resources to realign and refocus their efforts to the primary care wellness mission.”

Beneficiaries with COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell or those who have been in close contact with a COVID-19 Coronavirus infected person should call the hospital appointment line at 270.798.4677 and select Option 2 for the COVID-19 triage line.

A COVID-19 triage nurse will conduct an initial assessment to determine if testing or further evaluation is required. COVID-19 Coronavirus tests are by appointment only and are scheduled through the COVID-19 triage line.

“Wearing of face masks, good hand hygiene, social distancing, and now vaccines, all contribute to helping reduce the number of active COVID-19 cases and it is critically important to continue these measures,” said Nardi. “We have not beat COVID yet but we have learned a lot more about it than we knew before, so it’s important to continue doing what works to help keep our active cases down.”

BACH is currently offering COVID-19 vaccination by appointment for any TRICARE beneficiary over the age of 16 with a Department of Defense ID card. Beneficiaries who would like to get vaccinated may schedule an appointment by visiting the hospital’s website at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil and clicking on the COVD-19 vaccine link.

Nardi said vaccination is important because COVID-19 Coronavirus can cause severe illness and even death particularly in our at most risk populations.

After hours, beneficiaries experiencing COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms may use the TRICARE Online Patient Portal or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should call 911.

