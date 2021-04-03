Dannelle Whiteside, Kris Phillips assume new roles at Austin Peay State University

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) President Michael Licari has announced three key changes to the senior leadership team at the University.

Dannelle Whiteside will now oversee legal affairs, public relations, marketing, and strategic initiatives as vice president for legal affairs and organizational strategy.

She served as Austin Peay State University’s interim president from August 10th, 2020, to February 28th, 2021, while the University conducted a nationwide search for a new president to replace former President Alisa White, who left last summer to be president of Sam Houston State University in Texas.

Whiteside formerly served as Austin Peay State University’s vice president for legal affairs. She joined the University as general counsel in 2017.

Kris Phillips will now be vice president for University Advancement and executor of the Austin Peay State University Foundation. He’ll oversee alumni relations and advancement.

He most recently served as assistant vice president for University Advancement and has helped to lead the office since 2016. He is an APSU graduate and previously served the University as an admissions counselor, an admissions manager, assistant director of development, and as director of alumni and annual giving.

Whiteside and Phillips’ new roles will help to replace retired Marine Lt. Gen. Ronald Bailey, who recently accepted a job as vice president of industry development at the National Electrical Contractors Association in Bethesda, Maryland. Baily served as Austin Peay’s vice president for external affairs, which oversaw public relations, marketing, university advancement, and strategic initiatives, since 2018.

Whiteside and Phillips’ new roles are effective immediately.

Licari also announced the departure of retired Army Brig. Gen. Scott Brower, who has served as the military adviser-in-residence to the president since 2018.

Brower, who also has served as chief of staff of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group to help streamline the state’s COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic response, has been named director of Vanderbilt University’s Bass Military Scholars Program. He starts that job on May 17th.

Licari is working to fill Brower’s position at Austin Peay State University.

