APSU Men’s Golf heads to Greystone Golf Club in Dickson for Murray State Invitational

Clarksville, TN – It will be a home event in everything except name for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf this week, with the Govs set to compete at Greystone Golf Club in Dickson as part of the Murray State Invitational.

Greystone is the same course Austin Peay State University has hosted its fall tournament on for a number of years prior to last fall’s F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, which was scuttled due to COVID-19 Coronavirus.

A 6,858-yard par-72 track, Greystone will host not just the Govs and Racers but four more Ohio Valley Conference foes—Belmont, Eastern Illinois, Tennessee State, and UT Martin—but also Division I foes from Alabama A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Bellarmine, Bradley, Evansville, and Southern Illinois in a challenging field.

The APSU Govs will have the inside track on much of the competition thanks to their familiarity with Greystone, and perhaps no Gov can boast of the level of success Michael Busse has enjoyed. In the 2019 F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, Busse fought tooth and nail with the top of the leaderboard for 54 holes, coming away with a runner-up finish.

Busse, Austin Lancaster and Alex Vegh will make their fifth career appearances at Greystone, with Chase Korte and Garrett Whitfield on their fourth—Korte will compete as the individual this week, with Whitfield and a hot-hitting Jordan Rodriguez joining Busse, Lancaster, and Vegh in the lineup. Korte has never finished lower than 14th in his three previous collegiate competitions at Greystone, including top-10 finishes in 2017 (sixth) and 2018 (ninth) at Austin Peay’s home fall event.

Adam Van Raden will make his Austin Peay State University debut at this event—the Grand Forks, North Dakota native joined the Govs last fall after two seasons at Iowa Western Community College.

The Govs kick off the two-day event with 36 holes following an 8:30am shotgun start; Austin Peay State University will be paired with Murray State, Tennessee State, and UT Martin off Hole Nos. 1-4. The final day of the competition will take kick-off at 9:00am, Tuesday; LetsGoPeay.com will have a complete recap of both days of competition.

