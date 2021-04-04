Blended Festival returns to Nashville courtesy of My Wind Society

Nashville, TN – Following the success of the inaugural Blended Festival, the country’s fastest-growing music, food, and wine event is coming back — and it’s expanding to Nashville!

Blended Fest is set to make its Music City debut at First Horizon Park, August 13th and 14th. The two-day wine-centric event with three 2021 destinations will feature household names from pop, country, and EDM to perform. Early bird tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting www.blendedfestival.com. Blended has two-day packages starting at only $119.00, with layaway plans available. Talent announcements will begin mid-April.

“We’re thrilled to host Blended Festival at First Horizon Park later this summer,” said Sounds Vice President of Sales Bryan Mayhood. “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to play a huge role in the Music City moniker Nashville is known for. First Horizon Park will be the perfect venue for this truly unique experience.”

The music talent, much like a good wine, is perfectly blended.

“We want to establish Blended as a traveling festival. The Blended brand is modeled to thrive in destinations enthusiasts of wine, music, and culinary experiences reside,” said Blended Festival Director Kalika Moquin. “Nashville encompasses all three and is such a fun city. It was at the top of our list for expansion. We look forward to partnering with the Sounds, as well as Nashville’s local food vendors, artists, and bands. While we are bringing in high-level talent, we want to give the Nashville Blended an authentic, local feel.”

Blended Fest, powered by the popular wine app for millennials – My Wine Society “MWS”, gives festival goers a chance to socially interact, both prior to and during the event. By downloading the MWS app, attendees can virtually meet other ticket holders, join chat rooms, earn badges, be the first to know which artists are performing, as well as access complimentary drinks, tastings, merch giveaways, and more.

In addition to the app integration, Blended will be a completely cashless festival, directing all guests to pre-register their bands. A CLEAR health pass is also required for entry. For those who do not meet the requirements for CLEAR, rapid testing will be conducted on-site, only those with a negative result will be admitted entry to the grounds.

“We are aware of the cautionary steps that come with producing live events in today’s current climate, but people are ready for connection, and to go back to enjoying the things we love,” said Kristy Rumsey, My Wine Society Director of Marketing and Media. “We are working closely with the venue and the city of Nashville to adhere to all local health guidelines. We remain optimistic that we have timed Blended fest to coincide with lesser restrictions and are prepared to take additional measures to host a safe event, so we can fully maximize the true festival experience we have all missed.”

The pop culture intersection that is Blended Festival — from music to culinary aspects, the My Wine Society Wine tent, Instagramable moments, and new to 2021, a wellness lounge — is second to none. Festival goers also have an option to purchase a higher ticket that gains them exclusive access to the Maxim VIP Village, featuring bottle service, hosted bar hours, celebrity DJs, and more.

Blended is where the cords meet the cork.

Facial coverings are required for individuals ages 13 and older. Attendees will be required to wear facial coverings at First Horizon Park when entering, exiting, and moving around the ballpark. Attendees may remove face coverings only while actively eating or drinking while sitting in their assigned seating location. A clear bag policy will also be enforced to reduce the need for security to inspect the belongings of guests.

For more information about First Horizon Park’s comprehensive safety plan, please visit https://www.milb.com/nashville/ballpark/safety.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4 when the Sounds visit the Toledo Mud Hens. For more information on 2021 Season Ticket Memberships, call 615.690.4487, or e-mail *protected email* .

