Marsha Blackburn Statement on President Joe Biden’s “Infrastructure” Plan

April 4, 2021
 

U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following statement on President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

“Not even six percent of President Joe Biden’s massive $2 trillion ‘infrastructure’ bill would be used to build roads and bridges,” said Senator Blackburn. “Biden’s plan includes the largest tax hike in nearly three decades, but of course, coastal elites will have their taxes slashed. It will strip Americans’ of their right to work by forcing them to join Democrat-backed unions. This ‘infrastructure’ plan is another Trojan horse for the radical left.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn.

“Roads need repair, and commuters are begging for highways to be expanded. Our country needs a bipartisan and targeted approach to improving infrastructure. President Joe Biden ran on a platform of unity, but since taking office has shown his true colors as an unrestrained partisan,” Blackburn stated.


