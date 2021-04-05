APSU Men’s Golf sits in fourth at Murray State Invitational

Dickson, TN – On the 36-hole days, there’s often a tale of two rounds in collegiate golf. For Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf, the first chapter in that tale was superior to the second at the Murray State Invitational at Greystone Golf Club, Monday.

The first round was spectacular, with the Govs carding a 285 which had them within 10 shots of the lead.

The second round was less so, as a 292—a fine score usually but only the sixth-best team tally in the second round—dropped the APSU Govs a spot on the leaderboard into fourth overall at 577, 15 shots behind 36-hole leader Belmont (562).

Senior Michael Busse continues to enjoy success at Greystone. After a runner-up finish in his last appearance, the 2019 F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, he has a chance to equal or better that showing after a 137 (69-68) that has him in second after 36 holes. He was electric on the front nine in both rounds, sinking five birdies to just one bogey on the front nine of both loops. His 10 birdies overall are second among all players and leads the Govs, as does his 3.85 stroke average on par-4 holes.

Another Gov using his familiarity to his advantage is senior Austin Lancaster, whose 142 (68-74) has him tied for eighth with 18 to play. Lancaster closed his opening round with a bogey-free two-under on the back nine, and used his knowledge to be aggressive on the 563-yard par-5 in both rounds, resulting in a pair of birdies.

Jordan Rodriguez continues to shine this spring, and one-under 71 in the first round, aided by a bogey-free three-under on the front, kept that momentum going. He slipped a bit in the second round with a 76 but has the ability and the confidence to close out strong and take his place in the top-20, sitting tied for 23rd (147) with 18 holes to play.

Garrett Whitfield (79-74—153) and Alex Vegh (77-85—162) rounded out the lineup for the Govs; keep an eye on Whitfield to make a move after rallying from a disastrous triple-bogey on the par-4 at No. 5 in the first with a birdie on the same hole during the afternoon loop.

In the preview, Chase Korte’s success at Greystone was alluded to; he kept that up on Monday with a one-under 143 (70-73) after 36 holes. He’s tied for the tournament lead in both par-3 (2.75 strokes/hole) and par-5 (4.38 strokes/hole) scoring, sharing the par-3 mark with teammate Adam Van Raden, who turned in a respectable 151 (77-74) in his first two official rounds as a Gov.

Tuesday, the APSU Govs get a chance to choose how the tale ends. Final-round action begins with a 9:00am shotgun start; the Govs will be in the final group along with Belmont, UT Martin and Southern Illinois.

