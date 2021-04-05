|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Austin Peay State University’s Science on Tap to look at Southeastern Grasslands Initiative
Nashville Sounds Group Packages on Now On Sale for 2021 Season
Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds have announced its premium hospitality and group areas are on sale for the 2021 season. Opening Day at First Horizon Park is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 when the Sounds host the Memphis Redbirds at 6:35pm.
First Horizon Park’s newest hospitality area Hit City Hall is positioned adjacent to The Band Box and will be able to accommodate groups of up to 125, the most of any hospitality area in the ballpark. The amenities include over 4,000 square feet of space while parties enjoy their all-you-can-eat buffet in the climate-controlled area.
First Horizon Park offers several other hospitality areas, ranging from premier group seating behind home plate to general group seating in the outfield.
All group hospitality areas are being set up with proper social distancing and fan safety procedures enforced per guidance from the Metro Public Health Department.
The Nashville Sounds will deploy a month-to-month approach for single-game ticket sales and promotion announcements in 2021. Single-game ticket sales for games May 11th through May 23rd will begin on Thursday, April 15th at 9:00am. Tickets can be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office, online at www.nashvillesounds.com/tickets or by phone at 615.690.4487.
Hit City Hall – NEW in 2021
Field Suites – Four-Suite Area Available Each Game
Budweiser Deck (First Base Side) & Advance Financial Deck (Third Base Side) – Club Level
Club Suites – Club Level
Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place
George Dickel 4-Tops
AMi Power Alley
Pepsi Pavilion – Birthday Parties presented by Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream
Hyundai Deck – Field of Dreams presented by Kraft Heinz
Facial coverings are required for individuals ages two and older per Major League Baseball policy. Attendees will be required to wear facial coverings at First Horizon Park when entering, exiting, and moving around the ballpark. Attendees may remove face coverings only while actively eating or drinking while sitting in their assigned seating location. A clear bag policy will also be enforced to reduce the need for security to inspect the belongings of guests.
For more information about First Horizon Park’s comprehensive safety plan, please visit https://www.milb.com/nashville/ballpark/safety.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4th when the Sounds visit the Toledo Mud Hens. For more information on 2021 Season Ticket Memberships, call 615.690.4487, or e-mail .
SectionsSports
TopicsFirst Horizon Park, Milwaukee Brewers, Nashville, Nashville Sounds, Nashville TN, Sounds, Toledo Mud Hens
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.