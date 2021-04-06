Representative Mark Green Reintroduces Protecting Gold Star Spouses Act

Washington, D.C. – Monday, on Gold Star Spouses Day, U.S. Representative Green introduced the Protecting Gold Star Spouses Act. The bill, which Green introduced previously in the 116th Congress, ensures that no Gold Star family will ever miss a payment during a lapse in Federal appropriations.

Representative Green said, “It’s our duty and our honor to take care of America’s Gold Star spouses and families. Our Gold Star spouses and families should never worry about whether the Federal government will fulfill its obligation to them—even during a lapse in appropriations or government shutdown. Freedom is never free.”

Current law does not protect all Coast Guard Gold Star Spouse benefits—something Representative Green is dedicated to changing.

Representative Green said, “Members of the Coast Guard do some of the most dangerous work in the Armed Forces. The Coast Guard protects the United States’ economic, national, and border security—their work allows us to sleep more soundly at night. My bill will make sure that these families continue receiving stipends via the Survivor Benefits Plan (SBP) even when there is a lapse in appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security. None of our Gold Star Families should be subject to the whims of Washington.”

Sections

Topics