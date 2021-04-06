Roxy Regional Theatre’s Back to the Movies presents “Dreamgirls”, Friday

Clarksville, TN – Get Back to the Movies at the Roxy Regional Theatre this weekend with the Academy Award-winning film “Dreamgirls” this Friday, April 9th, 2021 at 7:00pm.

With showstopping performances by a star-studded cast, this adaptation of the Broadway hit musical soars with the amazing story of three female singers who learn that anything is possible when you hold on to your dreams.

The Dreamettes — statuesque Deena (Beyonce Knowles), daffy Lorrell (Anika Noni Rose) and brassy Effie (Jennifer Hudson) — are a girl group making the talent-show rounds when ambitious manager Curtis Taylor Jr. (Jamie Foxx) spots the act and offers the chance of a lifetime, to be backup singers for a national star (Eddie Murphy).

Rating: PG-13 / Running time: 129 minutes / Release year: 2006 / Director: Bill Condon / Cast: Jamie Foxx, Beyonce Knowles, Eddie Murphy, Danny Glover, Jennifer Hudson / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Admission is $5.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee). Advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged, as seating is limited. Popcorn, assorted candy and drinks will be available as concessions in sealed packaging. Tickets are available online via the below button or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday. The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to the movie on Friday.

Please note: Until further notice, our box office is closed on Mondays for our weekly professional cleanings. Special thanks to SERVPRO of Montgomery County for keeping the Roxy Regional Theatre clean and safe!

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, seating is limited to 50 people per showing and all patrons are required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth. Groups are limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing. For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view our COVID-19 Precautions and Requirements.

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movies, including such favorites as “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, “The Color Purple”, “Suffragette”, “Harriet”, “The Goonies”, “Grease” and “Coco”. For our complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

