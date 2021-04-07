Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Softball’s home game versus Middle Tennessee, Rescheduled

April 7, 2021
 

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball home game against in-state rival Middle Tennessee, which was postponed back in mid-March, has been rescheduled.

Ausitn Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU)

The Govs and Blue Raiders will now play, 5:00pm, April 28th, 201 at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field in a single contest for the Conference USA member’s first trip to Clarksville in three years.

Follow the Govs softball team on APSU’s official athletics website Let’sGoPeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for more information or updates.


