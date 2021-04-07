|
APSU Softball’s home game versus Middle Tennessee, Rescheduled
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball home game against in-state rival Middle Tennessee, which was postponed back in mid-March, has been rescheduled.
The Govs and Blue Raiders will now play, 5:00pm, April 28th, 201 at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field in a single contest for the Conference USA member’s first trip to Clarksville in three years.
Follow the Govs softball team on APSU’s official athletics website Let’sGoPeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for more information or updates.
