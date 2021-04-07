TWRA releases Online Preview of Migratory 2021-22 Game Bird Hunting Season

Nashville, TN – A preview of Tennessee’s 2021-22 migratory game bird hunting seasons and regulations is now available for viewing on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) website, (www.tnwildlife.org on the Commission page). The preview was originally scheduled to be made at the March meeting, but the meeting had to be canceled.

The TWRA is now welcoming comments on the migratory game bird hunting and regulations. Comments may be emailed to *protected email* or mailed to Migratory Gamebird Comments, TWRA, Wildlife, and Forestry Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.

All changes are within the federal frameworks and include simple date changes for the 2021-22 calendar. There is a modification to the crow season which will allow it to coincide with phase 1 of the dove season. All sandhill crane tags will be issued by computer drawing.

The proposals include additional language to veterans and active military personnel waterfowl hunting days. During the veterans and active military personnel waterfowl season, non-veteran or non-active military personnel may be present, however, only veterans or active military persons may hunt. When other migratory bird seasons (e.g. goose seasons) are open during the veterans and active military waterfowl season, any properly licensed youth or adult not accompanied by veterans or active military may harvest legal game.

The recommended crow season is June 12th-July 12th (phase 1), September 1st-first Sunday in September (phase 2), second Friday in September-December 20th (phase 3, Friday, Saturday, Sunday only), and January 1st-February 28th (phase 4, no day restrictions).

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will vote on the seasons and regulations at its April 22nd-23rd meeting scheduled at Cedars of Lebanon State Park.

Sections

Topics