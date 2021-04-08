APSU Men’s Tennis plays Eastern Illinois at home for Senior Day

Clarksville, TN – After a week off, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis returns to the court and will celebrate Senior Day when it hosts a 2:00pm, Friday match against Eastern Illinois at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay State University will celebrate Senior Day between the women’s and men’s matches against Eastern Illinois on Friday, with the festivities beginning at approximately 12:30pm.

The Governors men’s tennis team will honor a pair of seniors, Christian Edison and Jacob Lorino, during the Senior Day ceremonies.

With just two matches left in the season, Austin Peay (1-9, 1-2) sits in fourth place in the Ohio Valley Conference standings.

Prior to the season, the OVC decided that that the size of the OVC Tournament field would be reduced to four teams as a one-year measure due to the challenges associated with the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The APSU Govs will take on fifth-place Eastern Illinois (3-12, 1-3) and first-place Tennessee Tech (7-5, 3-0) in their final two matches of the season. The Panthers sit just one spot behind the Governors in the league standings heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

So far this season, Lorino leads the Governors with four wins in the No. 5 singles position. Frederic Schlossmann and Anton Damberg have each won three singles matches this season while playing in the No. 1/2 and No. 3/4 positions, respectively. Schlossmann and Damberg have also formed the Govs best doubles team this season, having won twice while playing No. 1 doubles.

In singles action, Oliver Andersson and Edison have each won a pair of matches this season. Andersson picked up both of his wins while playing on the No. 3 line, while Edison has won both times while playing No. 1 singles. Edison has also partnered with freshman Gabriel Nolasco Pozo to pick up a doubles win this season.

Nolasco Pozo has also picked up a singles match win while playing in the No. 5 position. Finally, Thiago Nogueira has appeared in the No. 6 singles match for the Governors eight times this season.

The Opposition

Eastern Illinois (3-12, 1-3)

At 1-3 in the OVC this season, Eastern Illinois currently sits a half-game behind Austin Peay State University in the conference standings. The Panthers dropped their first three OVC matches to Jacksonville State, Tennessee Tech, and Belmont, before knocking off Tennessee State, 5-2, last time out.

In singles action, Charles Courteau, Cameron Slabbert, and Karan Srivastava have all won a team-best three matches this season.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will hit the road for its regular-season finale when it plays a 1:00pm, April 17th match at league-leading Tennessee Tech.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and scores, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors men’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayMTN).

Sections

Topics