101st Airborne and Fort Campbell to hold Virtual Town Hall, April 13th

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell will hold a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 at 6:00pm.

Major General JP McGee, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and Fort Campbell, will lead the discussion.

Additional leaders and experts will contribute.

The town hall will be live-streamed on the Fort Campbell Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FortCampbell

Sections

Topics