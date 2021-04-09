|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
101st Airborne and Fort Campbell to hold Virtual Town Hall, April 13th
101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff
Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell will hold a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 at 6:00pm.
Major General JP McGee, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and Fort Campbell, will lead the discussion.
Additional leaders and experts will contribute.
The town hall will be live-streamed on the Fort Campbell Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FortCampbell
SectionsNews
Topics101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Fort Campbell KY, JP McGee, Virtual Town Hall
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.