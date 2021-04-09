|
APSU Baseball drops doubleheader to Morehead State
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team dropped both games of an Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader to league-leading Morehead State, Friday, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. The Eagles won the opener 14-9 before claiming the nightcap, 12-1.In the opener, Morehead State (14-12, 6-3 OVC) raced out to an 11-0 lead in the first three innings.
An eight-run second inning saw the first five batters reach safely before catcher Jon Burghardt’s hit a grand slam. One inning later, center fielder Ryley Preece’s three-run home run provided all the scoring.
Austin Peay (10-19, 7-8 OVC) responded with a seven-run fourth inning, highlighted by left fielder Knaje Guthrie’s first collegiate home run – a grand slam that followed five of the first six batters reaching safely.
The APSU Govs would close within three runs in the fifth when Guthrie manufactured a run on his own after reaching on a single, using a passed ball and wild pitch to score. The lead would shrink to two runs, 11-9, in the seventh when catcher Gino Avros singled to drive in first baseman John McDonald.
Morehead State would wake from its five-inning offensive slumber in the ninth inning. Third baseman Stephen Hill drove in a run with a single and first baseman Jackson Feltner followed with a two-run home run, extending the lead to 14-9.
Morehead State kept the momentum going into the second game, scoring in each of the first four innings. The Eagles took advantage of two Governors miscues to score its first three runs. Feltner supplied a fourth run with a third-inning double for a 4-0 lead after three innings.
However, it was Morehead State’s five-run fourth inning broke the game open. Second baseman Bryce Hensor had a two-run single before center fielder Ryley Preece supplied a two-run home run, extending the lead to 9-0.
Austin Peay State University would break up the shutout bid in the fifth. Third baseman Gino Avros singled and raced home on second baseman Malcolm Tipler’s double, to get within 9-1.
Morehead State would tack on three runs in the sixth, Hensor hitting a solo home run and Hill adding a two-run home run to set the final score.
Cory Conway (6-1) picked up the win in Game 1, providing 3.1 innings of relief and holding the Gov to one run on four hits. Luke Helton (3-1) went five innings in Game 2, surrendering one run on seven hits while striking out seven in five innings. John Bakke picked up the save in both games, finishing the day with three scoreless innings and four saves this season.
APSU’s Nolan O’Shoney (0-4) went just one inning in the opener, allowing five runs on three hits. Drew McIllwain (0-1) went 3.1 innings in the nightcap surrendering seven runs (four earned) on seven hits.
Avros ended the day 5-for-8 with two walks to pace the Govs offense. Tipler was 4-for-6 for the day and McDonald used a 3-for-3 outing in Game 2 to end the day 4-for-6.
Preece had a home run in each game and was 6-for-9 with five RBI. Feltner had seven RBI in the doubleheader, going 5-for-7 at the plate.
Next Up For APSU Baseball
The Austin Peay State University baseball team begins a five game road trip with a 6:30pm, Tuesday contest at nationally-ranked Ole Miss.
