APSU Women’s Golf fall back in Second Round of Jan Weaver Invitational

Murray, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team was on the cusp of something special after the first round, but the second round was a good walk spoiled personified at the Jan Weaver Invitational, Friday.

Austin Peay State University’s opening-round 308 had the Govs within 10 shots of the lead, but a second-round 323 sent APSU tumbling down the leaderboard during the second round despite freshman Kady Foshaug sitting among the top-25 entering the final round.

“We started off incredibly strong today,” said APSU head coach Jessica Combs. “We were at the very top of the leaderboard after nine holes, which was awesome to see. The girls were confident and hitting solidly, but somewhere in the middle of the first round we lost that and never regained control.”

Foshaug fired a 153 (74-79) to tie for 25th after the opening 36 holes, aided by a one-under 36 on the back-nine in the opening round. Helped by four first-round birdies, Shelby Darnell (74-82—156) set herself up inside the top-40 at 36th.

Taylor Dedmen (77-84—161), Riley Cooper (83-80—163), and Andrea Presilla (83-82—165) rounded out the lineup for the Govs, with Meghann Stamps (79-83—162) competing as the individual.

“Big numbers got the better of everyone today,” Combs said. “Lapses in judgement led to too many doubles, and we need to do a much better job of that tomorrow. Hopefully the overnight rain is minimal and we have a chance to move up the leaderboard in the morning.”

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team tees off 9:00am, Saturday, from Hole Nos. 12-14; the APSU Govs will be paired with Dayton and Tennessee Tech.

Sections

Topics