Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis beats Eastern Illinois on Senior Day

Clarksville, TN – After honoring senior Jacob Lorino and Christian Edison prior to the match, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team picked up its second Ohio Valley Conference win of the season when it beat Eastern Illinois, 5-2, in its final home match of the season, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Court.

Austin Peay (2-9, 2-2) got off to a good start in doubles play, with Thiago Nogueira and Gabriel Nolasco Pozo picking up their first win as a duo in the No. 3 doubles match.

Needing just one more win to secure the doubles point, Anton Damberg and Frederic Schlossmann took care of business on the No. 1 line to pick up their team-best third doubles win of the season and secure a 1-0 advantage for the Govs.

With the doubles point already decided, Oliver Andersson and Jacob Lorino led, 5-3, in the No. 2 doubles match, but it was left unfinished.

In singles action it was the bottom of the Governors lineup that extended the lead early. Nogueira won handily in the No. 6 match and Nolasco Pozo picked up a convincing win on the No. 5 line to give Austin Peay a 3-0 advantage.

However, the Panthers picked up their first point of the match when Thomas Wallace knocked off Lorino in the No. 4 match to trim the Govs lead to 3-1.

After Eastern Illinois finally got on the scoreboard, Austin Peay wasted no time in locking up the match win, with Schlossmann taking down Daniel Hernandez in three sets in the No. 1 match to score the match-clinching point for the Governors.

With the outcome already decided, Damberg picked up his team-best fifth singles win of the season when he beat Eastern Illinois’ Charles Courteau in the No. 3 doubles match. But Eastern Illinois would score the final point of the match when the Panthers beat Andersson in the No. 2 match to wrap up a 5-2 win for the Govs on Senior Day.

Results

Doubles

1. Anton Damberg/Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) def. Christos Kyrillou/Thomas Wallace (EIU) 6-2

2. Oliver Andersson/Jacob Lorino (APSU) vs. Daniel Hernandez/Charles Courteau (EIU) 5-3, unfinished

3. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo/Thiago Nogueira (APSU) def. Juan Carlos Garrido/Kyle Burton (EIU) 6-1

Order of Finish: 3, 1*

Singles

1. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) def. Daniel Hernandez (EIU) 3-6, 6-1, 6-1

2. Christos Kyrillou (EIU) def. Oliver Andersson (APSU) 5-7, 6-4, 11-9

3. Anton Damberg (APSU) def. Charles Courteau (EIU) 5-7, 6-4, 10-2

4. Thomas Wallace (EIU) def. Jacob Lorino (APSU) 6-0, 6-2

5. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU) def. Juan Carlos Garrido (EIU) 6-2, 6-3

6. Thiago Nogueira (APSU) def. Kyle Burton (EIU) 6-1, 6-2

Order of Finish: 6, 5, 4, 1*, 3, 2

Next Up For Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will hit the road for its regular-season finale when it plays a 1:00pm, April 17th match against Tennessee Tech in Cookeville.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and scores, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors men’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayMTN).

