Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting April 10th, 2021

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing sidewalk construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26).

Daily, from 5:00am-11:00am, there will be a lane closure for construction work.

Montgomery County

Widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be intermittent road closures for blasting activities on SR 13 and 149 near the Cumberland River.

Davidson County

Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be lane closures for construction activities.

I-65 Bridge Repair over Wedgewood Avenue

From Saturday, April 10th through Monday, April 12th at 5:00am, I-65 southbound will be closed from the downtown loop (I-65/I-40 split) to I-440. Interstate traffic will be detoured on I-40 to I-440. The I-65 southbound off-ramp to Wedgewood Ave will be closed, but the Wedgewood Ave on-ramp to I-65 southbound will remain open. Wedgewood Avenue will be closed under I-65. This work is weather-dependent.

Look Ahead: From Friday, April 16th at 8:00pm, through Monday, April 19th at 5:00am, I-65 northbound will be closed from I-440 to the downtown loop (I-65/I-40 split). Interstate traffic will be detoured on I-440. The I-65 northbound off-ramp to Wedgewood Ave will be closed, but the Wedgewood Ave on-ramp to I-65 northbound will remain open. Wedgewood Avenue will be closed under I-65.

In the event of inclement weather, the alternate closure date is the weekend of April 23rd.

On-Call Concrete Repairs

From Saturday, April 10th through Monday, April 12th at 5:00am, the I-440 westbound off-ramp to Hillsboro Road will be closed to replace concrete.

Improvements on I-65 northbound ramp to Harding Place

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 northbound for construction activities.

Interchange Improvements on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 in both directions for construction activities at MM 60.

Humphreys County

On Sunday, April 11th, from 6:00am-8:00am, Meriwether Lewis Electric will have rolling roadblocks for aerial crossings on I-40 at MM 137 (Hellsneck Road), MM 138 (Cuba Landing Road), and MM 140 (Squeeze Bottom Road).

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.

From now through spring 2019, the bridge at LM 9 will be reduced to one lane for repairs. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.

Sections

Topics