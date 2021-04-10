Hopkinsville Community College to offer robust course schedules for Summer, Fall Terms





Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) administrators have arranged for the college to offer robust summer and fall term schedules with classes to be delivered online, in-person on campus, and hybrid style, which is a combination of both virtual and in-person. “We are keeping both flexibility and safety top-of-mind in all of our planning,” explained HCC President/CEO Dr. Alissa Young. “Our students have busy lives with various responsibilities. For that reason, we have always made it a priority to provide them with a variety of modes of instruction. The experience and technology infrastructure that we’ve gained over the last year has made us even more proficient in those various delivery methods,” Young continued. Employees, students, and visitors to HCC’s campuses continue to follow health and safety guidelines set forth by health officials. “We feel hopeful and have a positive outlook for the coming terms. Currently, our enrollment numbers are strong for summer and fall, and we see an increase of students visiting campus for enrollment,” Young stated. College administrators anticipate additional in-person activities as the area’s COVID cases continue to decrease and vaccinations increase. “We monitor the situation regularly and could respond quickly to any type of change,” said Young. College officials are evaluating course offerings with faculty and continue to add on-campus classes wherever possible. “We know the value of the in-classroom experience, so we are working hard to provide that safely,” said HCC Chief Academic Officer Dr. Chris Boyett. “However, students who prefer a virtual option will also have a full variety of course options. HCC has new classes beginning in May, July, August, and October.” The college recently made the decision to offer on-campus commencement with three different ceremonies: 6:00pm on Friday, May 7th and 10:00am and 2:00pm on Saturday, May 8th. “This is an important component as we invite students back to campus for those in-person experiences, explained HCC Chief Student Affairs Officer Angel Prescott. “We’ve had success with our safety precautions and feel confident about having campus busy with students,” Prescott continued. For additional information about Hopkinsville Community College, students can visit the Hopkinsville or Fort Campbell campus, go online to hopkinsville.kctcs.edu or call 270.707.3700. About the Hopkinsville Community College For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing, and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning. As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high-growth, high-wage careers. For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.

