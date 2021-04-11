APSU Men’s Golf closes regular season at Big Blue Intercollegiate

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Men's GolfClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team will close its regular-season schedule this week at the Tennessee State-hosted Big Blue Intercollegiate at Hermitage Golf Club’s President’s Reserve Course in Nashville.

Austin Peay State University Men's Golf heads to Nashville for the Big Blue Intercollegiate hosted by Tennessee State. (APSU Sports Information)

The Govs will get another healthy dose of Ohio Valley Conference competition this week, squaring off against not only the host Tigers but student-athletes from Belmont, Murray State, Tennessee Tech, and UT Martin. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Detroit, Evansville, John A. Logan, and Missouri State comprise the rest of the field. President’s Reserve plays as a par-72 and measures at 7,020 yards.

The Govs will shuffle the lineup a bit this week, but Michael Busse had to remain near the top after his runner-up showing last week at the Murray State Invitational in Dickson, Tennessee. The stalwart presence of Austin Lancaster will slot in at No. 2, followed by Chase Korte and the still-surging Jordan Rodriguez. Garrett Whitfield, who capped his return to Greystone last week with a final-round 69, slides in as the No. 5 this week.

After missing last week, Micah Knisley will play as the individual this week.

The teams head out Monday morning with an 8:00am shotgun start, followed by 36 holes. The teams will be paired together as five-man groups. Tuesday wraps the tournament with another 8:00am start time and the final 18 holes. A complete recap and photo gallery will be available after at least round one on LetsGoPeay.com.


