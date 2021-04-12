|
APSU Football game against Eastern Illinois canceled
Brentwood, TN – The Ohio Valley Conference football game between Austin Peay State University (APSU) and Eastern Illinois (EIU) originally scheduled for Sunday, April 11th, 2021 in Charleston, Illinois will not be rescheduled.
The game will be recorded as a no-contest and won’t count against either team’s overall record or the Conference standings.
The decision not to reschedule was made since the game would have no bearing on determining the Conference’s automatic qualifier, which was awarded on Sunday, April 11th.
