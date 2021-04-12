This Week at APSU: Austin Peay Art + Design students show off work during Juried Art Exhibition

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design is celebrating the end of the 2020-21 academic year with the 53rd Annual Juried Student Exhibition. The professionally juried exhibition runs through April 28th.

There will be a reception and awards ceremony on April 28th, via Zoom beginning at 5:30pm. All are invited to attend.

This year’s exhibition features 45 works of art, chosen from 178 submissions, created by the following artists: Freddy Batts, Katie Boyer, Carlos Carpeña, Ashton Caudill, Christa Curtis, Vicki Davenport, Amanda Ellis, Jamie Erwin, Morgan Frost, Uyanga Ganzorig, Shania Green, Pamela Henry, Eden Jeffers, Brook Jones, Samuel Lara, Claire Layne, Rebecca Martinez, Alex Nidiffer, Brittany Ruiz Boyzo, Stephen Schlegel, Savannah Shirley, Harley Simpkins, Araya Smith, Sarah Spillers, Madison Tucker, Jeremy Vega and Amalia Wills.

Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions, The New Gallery will be open Tuesdays-Thursdays from 10:00am-3:00pm. For those who are not able to see the work in person, there will be an accompanying 3D virtual gallery tour.

For more information on this exhibition, contact Michael Dickins, gallery director, at *protected email* .

Theatre and Dance to present staging of radio drama ‘Suspense!’

On Thursday, April 15th, the Austin Peay State University Department of Theatre and Dance will continue its 2019-2020 virtual season with Suspense! Live by John C. Alsedek and Dana-Perry Hayes. The production will run from April 15th-17th. All shows start at 7:30pm, and the performances will take place virtually via a LIVE video or audio-only stream.

This production will be unique for APSU as viewers will be able to stream a live video feed or audio only feed each night. Suspense! Live is free to stream. The links for the stream can be found under box office at theatredance.apsu.edu

For more information, please call Talon Beeson at 931.221.6259 or email *protected email* .

APSU Dining now offering mobile ordering at two campus locations

If you enjoy the convenience of using your phone to order lunch, then look no further than Austin Peay’s Dining Services. Last month, the campus’ food service provider, Chartwells, officially unveiled Govs To Go – Mobile Ordering with Transact.

With the Transact app, two campus eateries – Burger 931 and Tù Taco – are accepting mobile orders from 11:00am-2:00pm, Monday-Friday.

Mobile ordering is available to Austin Peay State University students, faculty, and staff. The free app is available at the Apple App Store or Google Play by searching “Transact Mobile Ordering.”

To pick up a mobile order, users need to enter the “Govs To Go” entrance on the side of the Morgan University Center, facing the MUC Plaza.

To learn how to use the app, click here. To learn more about dining options and availability click here.

COVID-19 vaccination site surpasses 2,000 doses administered

Last week, Austin Peay State University’s COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination site administered its 2,000th vaccine. The University also began giving a limited number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines to students. The University only received a few of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and it continues to provide the Moderna vaccine to the Clarksville-Montgomery County community. To sign up for a vaccine at APSU, visit this site.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Austin Peay State University’s nursing faculty, and students began administering the Moderna COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine to members of the Montgomery County community at a drive-thru site behind the Ard Building.

Individuals registered to receive a vaccination must enter lot 11 by traveling east on Main Street. Traffic will not be allowed to enter from University Avenue.

Other events on campus

For the latest on APSU Governors athletics, visit https://letsgopeay.com.

To see other happenings on campus, click here.

Sections

Topics