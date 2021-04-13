APSU Men’s Golf finishes Fifth at Big Blue Intercollegiate

Nashville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf senior Chase Korte’s final-round 69 helped the Govs vault into a top-five finish at the Big Blue Intercollegiate, which wrapped up Tuesday afternoon at Hermitage Golf Club’s Presidents Reserve Course.

Austin Peay State University posted a three-round 868 (292-293-283) at the Tennessee State-hosted event, leapfrogging Tennessee Tech in the final round to claim fifth. UT Martin (856) was the overall winner, with Murray State (857), Missouri State (860), and Belmont (866) joining the Govs in the top-five.

Korte’s final-round 69—which equaled five other players for the best final round score by an individual—moved him up the leaderboard and into an eighth-place tie with teammate Austin Lancaster with an even-par 213. Korte (71-73-69) fired a 35 on the front and a 34 on the back, carding four birdies on the day including on the 392-yard par-4 at No. 10, which played as Tuesday’s fourth-toughest hole.

Korte led APSU with nine birdies for the event, while Lancaster (73-70-70) was again steady with a team-high 40 pars. He also was one of four players in the entire tournament with a stroke average better than par on par-4 holes, coming in at 3.97 strokes per hole. On a day when seven most difficult holes on the course came along the back-nine, both Lancaster and Korte navigated those potential pitfalls at one-under, with Lancaster birdieing No. 15 and No. 16—he accounted for two of the 12 combined birdies on those holes.

Michael Busse edged his way up the leaderboard with a final-round 72, finishing at 221 (74-75-72) overall. Jordan Rodriguez (77-75-72—224) and Garrett Whitfield (74-75-75—224) rounded out the lineup for the Govs; Rodriguez and Busse each had 36 pars in the event, with Rodriguez the only Gov to improve his score over each successive round, while Whitfield went out with a solid one-over 37 on the front nine.

Micah Knisley competed as the individual for the APSU Govs this week, equaling playing partners Rodriguez and Whitfield at 224 (69-76-79) for the event and giving APSU head coach Robbie Wilson plenty of food for thought when it comes time to fill out the lineup for the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Golf Championships, which tee off April 25th-27th in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

