Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball drops pair of games to UT Martin

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team dropped both matches in a home doubleheader against UT Martin, Wednesday at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

The Governors fell behind early in the first match, with the combination of MiMi Arrington and Claire Darland falling to the Skyhawks, 21-16 and 21-16. Trailing 1-0, Caroline Waite and Erin Eisenhart scored the APSU Govs first point of the afternoon when they fought their way to a three-set win after dropping the second set.

After dropping the No. 3 pairing, Austin Peay bounced back with a win when the duo of Jenna Panning and Brooke Moore won handily, 25-15 and 21-10, in the No. 1 match. With the match tied, UT Martin knocked off Karli Graham and Aysha Hood in the No. 2 match to claim a 3-2 win in the first game of the doubleheader.

In the second match of the afternoon, the Governors got on the board first with the freshman combo of Janvier Buggs and Taylor McInerney winning the No. 5 pairing. However, the Skyhawks had an answer and they edged out Waite and Eisenhart in the No. 4 pairing to tie the match, 1-1.

After UT Martin knocked off the Governors in the No. 3 pairing, the duo of Moore and Panning got the Govs on the board again when they beat UT Martin’s Phillips and Kaufman in the No. 1 match. But once again the Skyhawks were able to claim a 3-2 win in the match when they knocked off Hood and Maggie Keenan in three-sets to wrap up the doubleheader.

Austin Peay State University also won both extension matches in today’s doubleheader, with McInerney and Buggs winning in the first match and then Darland and Tegan Seyring winning in the second match.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will be back in action this weekend when it travels to a round-robin event at Jacksonville State. The Govs will open the event on Friday with matches against Eastern Kentucky, 11:00am, and Chattanooga, 7:00pm. Then on Sunday the Governors will take on Morehead State, 10:00am, and Jacksonville State, 6:00pm, to wrap up the weekend.

In the time of COVID-19, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors beach volleyball Twitter account (@AustinPeayBVB).

