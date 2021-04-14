Clarksville area Pets of the Week for April 14th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 14th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Terry is a handsome adult male Shepherd. He enjoys conversations, car rides and long walks anywhere as long as he is with his person. Terry is working on potty training but he is a diligent student who sometimes becomes so excited when he has company.

Blu is a handsome adult male domestic short hair. He is a smaller-sized kitty, perfect for a great lap companion. Blu is current on vaccinations and litterbox trained.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Stella is a lovely 2-1/2-year-old, 65-pound spayed yellow female Labrador retriever mix. She is crate trained and knows quite a few basic commands. Stella gets along with other dogs but not cats so a home cat free is necessary. She also can be a bit much for younger kids so a home with older kids is required. Stella has always had plenty of land to roam, run and play but she also loves to spend time with her people. She does like to sleep in a kennel in the garage but might learn to be an inside as well as an outside pup.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Shivana is a special kitty in need of a very special home. She is a shorthaired dark tortoiseshell, 17 years old, polydactyl, and declawed. She loves being held, and is an affectionate little lady. Her owner is ill and could no longer care for her, but is hopeful she can find a quiet loving home for the rest of her life. She is spayed and up to date on vaccinations.

Find her at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Dusty is an approximately 10-year-old neutered male domestic short hair with a pretty grey and white coat. His owner passed away and he is in need of a new forever home. He is a sweet, quiet boy who loves being petted and belly rubs and is quick to purr his approval. Loud noises do scare him so his perfect home should be a quiet home where he has his own special place and a window to enjoy the sunshine. He also loves sleeping under covers.

Find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Spark is a handsome 1-year-old neutered male coonhound mix. He is full of spark and gets along well with children and other dogs. He will make a great family dog. If you are looking for a young pup, Spark is your dog. He is leash trained and knows some commands.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Attie is a 3-year-old male Pit Bull Terrier mix with lovely markings. He is house trained, up to date on vaccinations, and is neutered. Attie does well with other dogs and children but a cat free home is necessary. Attie is very energetic and curious and has enjoyed being around children. He does well with most polite dogs with proper introductions. He is crate trained and looking for his forever family.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Shaggy is a 4-year-old female brindle Pit Bull terrier weighing in at about 40 pounds of pure energy and fun! She is up to date on all vaccinations, spayed and is microchipped. She is house trained, loves people and prefers to be the only pet.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Trap is a 2-year-old pit bull terrier mix with quite a quirky personality! He is very smart and has a lot of energy. Trap absolutely adores people and is looking for an active family where he must be the only dog. If you’re looking for a buddy for your next adventure, here he is!

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

