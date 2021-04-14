Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office makes additional arrests in Dotsonville Community shooting

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) investigators have arrested two suspects and searching for a third in connection to a shooting in the Dotsonville Community.

The incident occurred at the Smith Branch Boat Ramp on Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 at approximately 8:30pm. According to the victim, he was assaulted by three individuals and shot in the hand and forearm.

The victim was able to drive to a nearby residence to ask for assistance.

Kendra Muniz, 18, and Kaileb Parks, 19, were taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery. Bond set at $75,000 each.

This is an isolated incident. There is no threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation with possible additional charges pending.

Investigators are still searching for the third suspect.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Investigator Tim Adair at 931.648.0611 ext. 13402; submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App; or call 911.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

