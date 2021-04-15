Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis freshman Frederic Schlossmann awarded OVC Player of the Week

Brentwood, TN – After a perfect weekend while playing No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis freshman Frederic Schlossmann has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for the first time in his career, the league announced Wednesday, April 14th, 2021.

In Austin Peay’s lone match last week, Schlossmann partnered with Anton Damberg to clinch the doubles point when they beat Eastern Illinois’ Christos Kyrillou and Thomas Wallace (6-2).

The win marked Schlossmann and Damberg’s team-best third doubles win of the season, with all of their wins coming from the No. 1 line.

While playing No. 1 singles, Schlossmann battled back to pick up a three-set win over Eastern Illinois’ Daniel Hernandez (3-6, 6-1, 6-1), after dropping the first set. Schlossmann is one of three Governors to have won a team-best four singles matches this season and he has done it while playing No. 1 and No. 2 as a freshman.

Schlossmann is the first Austin Peay State University men’s tennis player to be named the OVC Player of the Week since Christian Edison received the award on March 27th, 2019. Schlossmann is also the first Austin Peay freshman to take home the OVC’s weekly player of the week honors since Almantas Ozelis was named OVC Player of the Week on April 12th, 2016.

Schlossmann and the rest of the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will be back in action when they hit the road for their final match of the regular season at 1:00pm, Saturday, against Tennessee Tech. For news, match-time updates, and scores, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors men’s tennis team on Twitter (@AustinPeayMTN).

