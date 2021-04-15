|
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s online, pay-by-phone payment feature access to be temporarily down
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s customer online bill payment, WebConnect, and pay-by-phone payment feature, Utility Billing Line, will be down temporarily on Sunday, April 18th, 2021 from 4:00am until approximately 7:00am for system maintenance.
Maintenance is necessary and important for critical operating system performance.
Please check back for online bill payment feature access or convenient kiosk Pay Site machines are available 24-hours in the following Hi-Road Convenience Store locations.
Locations
Payment drop-off boxes located at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard and 2215 Madison Street are also available at any hour.
The Clarksville Gas and Water Department main phone line, 931.645.7400, and the emergency after-hours number, 931.645.0116, will be operational for gas, water, and sewer emergency calls.
