Downtown Commons Movie Nights begins April 24th

Montgomery County, TN – The Downtown Commons is excited to start Movie Nights on April 24th, 2021 for a family fun night in Downtown Clarksville!

Come join us once a month through the month of August to watch your favorite family movies under the stars. A mobile art studio will be set up with ArtLink for hands-on activities for kids and food trucks on Main Street for treats for everyone.

Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping, or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.

Movies will begin at 7:30pm and don’t worry, Tennessee Kettle Corn will be there with popcorn available for every movie!

Movie Night Schedule

April 24th Moana May 15th Toy Story 4 June 26th The Croods: A New Age July 10th The Parent Trap August 14th Coco

Movie Nights is brought to you by Beth King Phillips, your downtown Southwest Funding Mortgage Branch, and Todd Phillips Construction and sponsored in part by VRS Realty, Heather Chase.

To stay up-to-date with the Downtown Commons visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.

