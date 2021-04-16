Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball plays in Jacksonville State Tournament this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team will start its road campaign this weekend when it travels to a round-round event hosted by Jacksonville State at the McClellan’s Beach Volleyball Complex in Anniston, Alabama.

On Saturday the Governors will play Eastern Kentucky, 11:00am, and Chattanooga, 7:00pm, before playing Sunday matches against Morehead State, 10:00am, and Jacksonville State, 6:00pm.

The Governors enter the weekend after dropping a pair of matches to UT Martin, 3-2 and 3-2, on Wednesday. The duo of Jenna Panning and Brooke Moore are on a three-match winning streak and lead the Govs with a 3-1 record while playing No. 1 in each match this season.

The freshman combo of Janvier Buggs and Taylor McInerney also picked up their first win of the season when they won the No. 5 pairing of the second match in the doubleheader against the Skyhawks. Caroline Waite and Erin Eisenhart also picked up their first win of the season in the first match against UT Martin, the duo won their match in the No. 5 pairing as well.

After this weekend’s event at Jacksonville State, Austin Peay State Univeristy will wrap up the regular season the following week when it plays a doubleheader at UT Martin, April 21st, and then travels to the EKU Tournament, April 24th-25th, in Richmond, Kentucky.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors Beach Volleyball Twitter account (@AustinPeayBVB).

