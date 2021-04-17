Austin Peay State University Baseball rallies to beat UT Martin, 10-6

Martin, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team scored the final seven runs to battle back from a three-run deficit and post a 10-6 Ohio Valley Conference victory in the first game of a doubleheader against UT Martin, Saturday, at Skyhawk Baseball Field.

Trailing 6-3 after four innings, Austin Peay (12-20, 9-8 OVC) rallied to tie the game with a three-run fifth inning.

Left fielder Knaje Guthrie had a run-scoring single, center fielder Garrett Spain drove in a run on a sac fly, and third baseman Gino Avros stole home in a busy fifth frame.

The Governors offense kept going in the sixth with the first three batters reaching safely. Catcher Jack Alexander led off with a double and first baseman John McDonald singled to put men at the corners.

Shortstop John Bolton hit a tie-breaking, run-scoring single to center field. Guthrie followed with a sac fly for another run and Avros’ sac bunt supplied the inning’s third run and a 9-6 lead.

The Govs’ midgame outburst helped starter Harley Gollert (3-3) pick up the win after allowing six runs, but only one earned run, on six hits and four walks. Austin Peay’s bullpen then provided four scoreless innings of relief, Drew McIllwain striking out six batters over his six innings and Tucker Weaver closing the game with a scoreless ninth.

Alexander went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a RBI to lead the Govs offense. Right fielder Bobby Head and Guthrie each had two RBI.

UTM reliever Ryan Insco (0-2) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks over 2.1 innings and suffered the loss. Starter Nick Wohlbold surrendered five runs (four earned) on six hits over 4.2 innings.

Right fielder Wil Lafollette was 2-for-4 with three RBI, including a three-run home run as part of UT Martin’s (11-19, 4-7 OVC) five-run fourth inning that gave them a 6-3 lead.

Austin Peay State University and UT Martin conclude their three-game OVC series later Saturday at Skyhawk Baseball Field.

Box Score

Austin Peay 10, UT Martin 6

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Austin Peay 1 0 0 2 3 3 1 0 0 10 11 2 UT Martin 1 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 6 10 2

W: GOLLERT, Harley (3-3) L: INSCO, Ryan (0-2)

