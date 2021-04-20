|
101st Airborne Division Soldiers to deploy for short-notice exercise
101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs
Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) will deploy approximately 160 Soldiers to Fort Knox, Kentucky, in support of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) to be held there.
The Soldiers, from the division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team, are projected to deploy Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.
“We have a crucial responsibility to be ready when the nation calls on us,” said Lt. Col. Kari McEwen, division public affairs officer. “This exercise is an opportunity for us to train the same procedures we use to conduct short-notice deployments anywhere in the world.”
The Army’s 110th Chemical Battalion and 48th Chemical Brigade, respectively from Fort Lewis, Washington; and Fort Hood, Texas, will also participate.
The EDRE is a U.S. Department of Defense-directed, strategic effort designed to test the Army’s ability to rapidly alert and deploy units around the globe.
