F&M Bank announces Ryan Milauskas joins Commercial Lending Team

Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank recently announced the addition of Ryan Milauskas as VP/Commercial Lender. Prior to joining the F&M Bank commercial team, Milauskas established a successful career by working more than fifteen years in the local financial services industry.

Temporarily, Milauskas will be operating out the St. Bethlehem office located at 2601 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville.

Milauskas earned a graduate degree in banking at LSU and also holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Kentucky with a major in agricultural economics and a minor in business.

“We are excited to add Ryan to our team. He adds a wealth of knowledge and community involvement to our expanding commercial lending and business banking program,” said Sammy Stuard, President/CEO. “His work experience and regional involvement will be very beneficial in our corporate strategic plan.”

Ryan can be reached by email at *protected email* or by phone at 270.305.6037.

Recognized as one of the top independent banks in the state of Tennessee, F&M Bank, headquartered in Clarksville, has assets exceeding $1.3 billion and operates 18 full-service banking offices in Montgomery, Stewart, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Rutherford, Putnam, Williamson and Dickson counties. The first office in Davidson will open later this year. F&M Mortgage-only offices are located in Rutherford (Murfreesboro), Williamson (Brentwood) and Davidson (Green Hills) counties.

For contact information and office locations, visit www.myfmbank.com

Sections

Topics