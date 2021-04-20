Roxy Regional Theatre’s Back to the Movies presents “The Color Purple”, Friday

Clarksville, TN – The unforgettable characters of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel will come to life on our screen this weekend as we Get Back to the Movies at the Roxy Regional Theatre with “The Color Purple” this Friday, April 23rd, 2021 at 7:00pm.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this epic tale spans four decades in the life of Celie (Whoopi Goldberg), a Black woman living in the South who survives incredible abuse and bigotry.

After Celie’s abusive father marries her off to the equally debasing “Mister” Albert Johnson (Danny Glover), things go from bad to worse, leaving Celie to find strength through her companions Sofia (Oprah Winfrey) and Shug (Margaret Avery).

Rating: PG-13 / Running time: 154 minutes / Release year: 1985 / Director: Steven Spielberg / Cast: Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover, Margaret Avery, Oprah Winfrey, Willard Pugh / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Admission is $5.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee). Advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged, as seating is limited. Popcorn, assorted candy, and drinks will be available as concessions in sealed packaging. Tickets are available online via the below button or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday. The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to the movie on Friday.

Please note: Until further notice, our box office is closed on Mondays for our weekly professional cleanings. Special thanks to SERVPRO of Montgomery County for keeping the Roxy Regional Theatre clean and safe!

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, seating is limited to 50 people per showing and all patrons are required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth. Groups are limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing. For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view our COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS AND REQUIREMENTS.

