APSU Govs Give online giving campaign raises more than $450,000

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) recently raised $456,077 during the University’s fifth annual Govs Give campaign, making this the most successful year for the online giving event. This total is double the amount raised during Govs Give 2019. Over the past five years of Govs Give, the University has raised more than $1 million for student success.

This year, APSU alumni and friends made gifts from 10:00am on April 20th to 7:27pm on April 21st. The time period of 1 day, 9 hours, and 27 minutes honors Austin Peay State University’s founding year, 1927.

The theme for Govs Give 2021 was “What If,” in honor of the “What If” Comprehensive Campaign for APSU, the most ambitious fundraising effort in the University’s history.

“I am impressed with the generosity that our alumni and friends have shown during Govs Give 2021,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “Austin Peay is fortunate to have the faithful support of so many caring individuals.”

Funds collected during Govs Give will benefit the APSU colleges’ Funds of Excellence, athletics, and Student Affairs. These innovation funds will allow deans and directors in academic and student areas to provide students with scholarships, updated facilities, and hands-on learning opportunities.

“This achievement is a testament to the culture of philanthropy that exists both on our campus and in our community,” Vice President for University Advancement Kris Phillips said. “We are proud of the impact that this funding will have on our students, faculty, and staff.”

During Govs Give 2021, any gift of $250.00 or less received a matching amount that was designated to the donor’s area of choice. For example, a $5.00 gift became $10.00, a $250.00 gift became $500 and a $500.00 gift became $750.00. Generous Govs Give Champions in every area contributed to the funds for matching gifts, while many companies in the area tripled their employees’ donations through the employee match program.

Govs Give is an initiative that is part of the “What if” Comprehensive Campaign for Austin Peay State University, launched on November 19th, 2020. To learn more about the campaign, visit apsu.edu/whatif or connect with us on Facebook (facebook.com/austinpeay), Twitter (twitter.com/APSUAlumni), Instagram (instagram.com/apsualumni) using #whatifapsu.

To learn more about APSU fundraising initiatives, contact University Advancement at 931.221.7127 or *protected email* .

Sections

Topics