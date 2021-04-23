APSU Men’s Tennis takes on #1 seen Tennessee Tech in OVC Championship semifinals

Clarksville, TN – With the regular season in the books, Austin Peay State University men’s tennis is set for a 10:00am, Saturday semifinal match against No. 1 seed Tennessee Tech in the Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Tennis Championship at the Wesselman Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana.

The No. 4 seeded Governors are making their third-straight trip to the OVC Men’s Tennis Tournament and are looking to capture their first title since head coach Ross Brown‘s first season at the helm in 2013.

This season the Govs are led by Second-Team All-OVC selection Frederic Schlossmann. The freshman from Regensburg, Germany, began the season playing No. 2 singles for the APSU Governors, before moving into the No. 1 singles position halfway through the season.

With four singles wins on the year, Schlossmann is joined by Anton Damberg and Jacob Lorino, who have also won a team-best four matches. Damberg picked up three wins in No. 4 singles and won once in No. 3 singles, while Lorino has won all of his matches on the No. 5 line.

In doubles play, Schlossmann and Damberg have partnered to be the Governors most formidable duo this season, winning a team-best three matches while playing No. 1 doubles. The duo of Thiago Nogueira and Gabriel Nolasco Pozo also picked up a No. 3 doubles win down the stretch, beating Eastern Illinois in the regular season’s penultimate match.

In singles action, Nogueira has a win while playing on the No. 6 line and Nolasco Pozo has won twice in No. 5 singles this season. Finally, Oliver Andersson has won a pair of No. 3 singles matches for the APSU Governors this season. However, the junior from Ystad, Sweden, has played both No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles for Austin Peay State University down the stretch.

The Opposition

Tennessee Tech (9-5, 5-0)

After starting the season 0-5 with a loss to Tennessee, a pair of losses to Alabama, and a pair of losses to Florida State, Tennessee Tech has won nine-straight matches and went a perfect 5-0 in OVC play. The No. 1 seeded Golden Eagles knocked off the Governors, 7-0, in the regular season’s final match to wrap up their perfect campaign in conference play.

Tennessee Tech led the OVC with three First-Team All-OVC selections – Carlos Vicente, Elias Grubert, and Reafael Tosetto – and a pair of Second-Team All-OVC selections – Evzen Holis and Andre Rodeia. The Golden Eagles are led by Kenny Doyle, who was named the OVC Men’s Coach of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



The winner of Saturday’s semifinal match between the Governors and Golden Eagles will play at 10:00am, Sunday, against the winner of Belmont and Jacksonville State in the championship match of the OVC Tennis Tournament.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and scores, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors men’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayMTN).

