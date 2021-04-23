Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Needmore Road water outage, lane closure planned

Traffic detour, Lark Drive, Gale Drive, and Turner Lane

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned service line maintenance work that will close approximately 300 feet of the westbound lane of Needmore Road near the intersection of Lark Drive on Monday, April 26th, 2021 at 8:00am.

Motorists will be detoured to Lark Drive, Gale Drive, and Turner Lane.

Water service will be turned off at 10:00am on Needmore Road and on the following streets listed. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

Streets

Needmore Road from Pea Ridge Road to Turner Lane

Keyland Drive

Cory Drive

Derby Drive

Del Ray Drive

Corinth Court

The water service line work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by 2:00pm.

