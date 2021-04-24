|
Austin Peay State University’s Weekly COVID-19 Update for April 24th
Clarksville, TN – After an incredibly difficult year of enduring the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, we finally have a little light at the end of the tunnel. Vaccines are here! Austin Peay State University (APSU) strongly encourages you to receive your COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination as soon as you are eligible in order to do your part in slowing the spread of this virus and keeping you as well as your friends and family safe.
Vaccines are currently our most effective tool in battling COVID-19 Coronavirus, but they are only effective if people go and get them!
To find out what phase your county is in, which phase you belong in, or where to schedule a vaccination appointment, please visit County Vaccine Info & Appointments – TN COVID-19 Hub. Another excellent resource for scheduling vaccination appointments is VaccineFinder – Search for COVID-19 vaccine locations, which can be used to find available vaccines throughout the country.
Vaccine Tent Volunteers Welcome
Austin Peay State University’s vaccination site in parking lot 11, next to the Ard Building, has administered more than 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccination. This site represents a major University effort to help keep the campus and the Clarksville-Montgomery County community safe, and we could use your help to make sure this effort continues to run smoothly.
COVID-19 Self Reporting Form
As we continue to move through this pandemic, it’s important for all members of the campus community to report positive COVID-19 Coronavirus cases and if they’re in quarantine through the University’s COVID-19 Self Reporting Form. If you have been exposed, you’re exhibiting symptoms or you have a confirmed positive test for COVID-19 Coronavirus, please fill out this form.
