Austin Peay State University’s Weekly COVID-19 Update for April 24th

Clarksville, TN – After an incredibly difficult year of enduring the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, we finally have a little light at the end of the tunnel. Vaccines are here! Austin Peay State University (APSU) strongly encourages you to receive your COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination as soon as you are eligible in order to do your part in slowing the spread of this virus and keeping you as well as your friends and family safe.

Vaccines are currently our most effective tool in battling COVID-19 Coronavirus, but they are only effective if people go and get them!



As you may know, the vaccine is being distributed in Tennessee in phases. Each phase includes certain people based on profession, age, or health risk factors.

To find out what phase your county is in, which phase you belong in, or where to schedule a vaccination appointment, please visit County Vaccine Info & Appointments – TN COVID-19 Hub. Another excellent resource for scheduling vaccination appointments is VaccineFinder – Search for COVID-19 vaccine locations, which can be used to find available vaccines throughout the country.



For those of you in Montgomery County, as of April 5th, all adults 18+ are eligible to receive the vaccine. You can schedule your appointment online at Austin Peay State University for Montgomery County: COVID-19 Vaccination (signupgenius.com).



If you are having concerns about receiving the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine, I encourage you to read this page regarding myths and facts surrounding the vaccines (Myths and Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines | CDC). These vaccines have been found to be safe and effective. The CDC website has excellent resources for nearly any question you may have about the vaccines that are currently available.

Vaccine Tent Volunteers Welcome Austin Peay State University’s vaccination site in parking lot 11, next to the Ard Building, has administered more than 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccination. This site represents a major University effort to help keep the campus and the Clarksville-Montgomery County community safe, and we could use your help to make sure this effort continues to run smoothly.



We received strong campus support early in this venture, but as the semester end approaches, fewer people have signed up to help us at this site. If you are interested in supporting this project by volunteering at the vaccination tent, please sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DAEA628A5F4C43-vaccine1.

COVID-19 Self Reporting Form As we continue to move through this pandemic, it’s important for all members of the campus community to report positive COVID-19 Coronavirus cases and if they’re in quarantine through the University’s COVID-19 Self Reporting Form. If you have been exposed, you’re exhibiting symptoms or you have a confirmed positive test for COVID-19 Coronavirus, please fill out this form.

