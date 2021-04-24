Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office releases Carjacking update

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports the carjacked vehicle has been located. Investigators are processing the scene which is located near the 2700 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The carjacking suspect has been identified as Dustin Williams, 34. He was last seen fleeing on foot in the area of At Home and Governor’s Square Mall. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black socks, and a reddish-orange beanie cap. He is not believed to be armed or possess a weapon.

If you see a person matching this description in the area, please call 911.

Dustin Williams was last seen in the Sango Road and Hwy 41A South area in a 1996 Green Chevy Camaro TN tag DKW172. Please call 911 if you see the vehicle or Williams.

Current charges are aggravated assault and carjacking. The bond is $125,000.

