Austin Peay State University Softball loses doubleheader to SIU Edwardsville
Edwardsville, IL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team only managed seven hits in its Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader versus SIU Edwardsville (SIUE), Sunday at Cougars Field, as the Govs dropped 7-2 and 3-2 decisions.
The losses mark the first time this season where the Governors (23-12, 18-10 OVC) were swept in the three-game OVC series and was the first overall series setback by the Govs since March 20th-21st at Eastern Illinois when they drooped to-of-three games to the Panthers.
Game 1
SIUE 7, Austin Peay 2
The opening game of the day saw the Govs get into an early hole, as SIUE (12-21, 12-14 OVC) scored a run in the first inning then added on five more in the second to go up 6-0.
The Govs would try to rally in the fourth inning, with Brooke Pfefferle opening the inning by being hit-by-a-pitch and move to third base on a double by Lexi Osowski, with both scoring on a double by Kelsey Gross, to cut it to 6-2 Cougars.
But that would be as close as the Govs would get, as they didn’t record a hit over the final four innings of play, while SIUE would add-on an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth for the 7-2 final margin.
Game 2
SIUE 3, Austin Peay 2
Much like Saturday’s opening game of the series, which finished with a 2-1 final score, it was a pitcher’s duel again between the Govs Jordan Benefiel and Cougars Sydney Baalman, with the pair not allowing a run over the first three innings.
But Austin Peay State University would break on top in the fourth inning, scoring two runs, with Kendyl Weinzapfel opening the inning with a double, followed by a home run to center field by Osowski.
Weinzapfel would finish the game going 3-for-3 at the plate.
The score would remain that way until the sixth inning, when put together three hits, including two doubles, to score two runs and tie the game, 2-2.
Emily Harkleroad would get a leadoff walk to open the seventh for the APSU Govs, but they couldn’t score, while SIUE got back-to-back hits in the bottom of the inning, then win the game on a sacrifice fly.
Benefiel (7-4) took the hard-luck loss, giving up three runs on six hits, while walking two and striking out one.
Inside the Boxscore
Kendyl Weinzapfel recorded her first three-hit game in Game 2 of the doubleheader.
Lexi Osowski’s home run in Game 2 was her team leading fifth of the season.
The two hits recorded by the Govs in Game 1 were the second-lowest hit total in a game this season.
With her two strikeouts in relief, Kelsey Gross is one strikeout away from tying Ashley Elrod (2006-09) for 10th all-time in career strikeouts (203).
Brooke Pfefferle tied Randal Davenport (2008-11) for sixth all-time in hit-by-pitches when she was hit in the fourth inning of Game 1.
The three losses to SIUE marked the first time since March 18th-19th, 2017 versus Lipscomb, where Austin Peay State University was swept in a three-game series.
