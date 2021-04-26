Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Body Found in Cumberland River

Clarksville, TN – Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) have recovered a body from the Cumberland River near the Smith Branch Boat Ramp.

Barge crews reported seeing a body in the river at approximately 3:25pm on Monday, April 26th, 2021. Units were dispatched to both sides of the river while the barge crew maintained a visual on the body and assisted in the recovery.

The body will be sent to the medical examiner for positive identification. No further information is available at this time.

