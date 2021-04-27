|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Sewer main line rehabilitation work schedule for April 29th-30th
Austin Peay State University College of Behavioral and Health Sciences honors students with annual awards
Clarksville, TN – Every April, the Austin Peay State University College of Behavioral and Health Sciences recognizes its top students during a special honors and awards day event, but for the last two years, the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic has caused the college to cancel the celebration.
The physical event might not be taking place this year, but the college is still highlighting the work of its students by presenting them, in absentia, with its annual honors and awards.
This year’s awards and recipients are listed below.
Department: Criminal Justice
Award: Criminal Justice Outstanding Student Award
Recipients: Jaimee Brown and Kaley Simmons
Accolades: Both students earned a 4.0 GPA, are members of the Alpha Phi Sigma Criminal Justice Honor Society and participated in the department’s 2020 study abroad program to Ireland.
Department: Health and Human Performance
Award: Emerging Leader
Recipients: Abbey Hogan and Isha Cheaye
Department: Health and Human Performance
Award: Joseph S. Filippo Health and Human Performance Award
Recipient: Toliah L. Malone
Department: Health and Human Performance
Award: Health and Human Performance Major Academic Achievement Award
Presented to one student from each concentration
Applied Exercise Science: Kathryn Chouinard
Communication Sciences and Disorders: Emily Ann Bryant
Department: Leadership and Organizational Administration
Award: Departmental Highest Academic Achievement Award
Recipient: Tyler Foreman, 4.0 GPA Organizational Administration
Department: Leadership and Organizational Administration
Award: Outstanding Student Award presented to one student from each degree or concentration
Culinary Arts, AAS Degree: Gabrielle A. Decker
Management Technology, AAS Degree: David K. Myers
Organizational Administration, BS, Leadership and Organizational Administration: Katherine Rowe
Leadership Science, BS, Leadership and Organizational Administration: Deborah Haines-Kulick
Hospitality Administration, BPS, Leadership and Organizational Administration: Crystal Stringer
Master of Science in Leadership: Kelly Carpenter
Department: Military Science
Award: APSU Army ROTC President’s Award – Given to the top overall cadet in the Army ROTC program.
Recipient: Cadet Caleb Roth, a senior majoring in Criminal Justice.
Department: Military Science
Award: Class Department of the Army Superior Cadet Award – Given to the most outstanding member of Army ROTC cadet in their class.
Senior Class: Cadet Zachary Labas, a senior majoring in Leadership and Organizational Administration.
Junior Class: Cadet Thomas Haas, a junior majoring in Criminal Justice.
Sophomore Class: Cadet Shyanna Chapman, a sophomore majoring in Criminal Justice.
Freshman Class: Cadet Quinton Nunn, a freshman majoring in Geosciences.
Department: School of Nursing
Award: Civility Award presented to one student in the Sophomore, Junior and Senior classes.
This award is presented to a nursing student who:
Senior Civility Award recipient: Tiffany Brown
Junior Civility Award recipient: Garrett Landry.
Sophomore Civility Award recipient: Annette Mickson
Department: School of Nursing
Award: Volunteer & Community Service Award
This award is presented to the undergraduate nursing student who demonstrates:
Volunteer & Community Service Award recipient: Amanda Gafford.
Department: School of Nursing
Award: Clinical Recognition Award
This award is presented to the undergraduate nursing student who demonstrates:
Clinical Recognition Award recipient: Sophia Potenza
Department: Political Science and Public Management
Award: Political Science: The John Burgess Award
Awarded by a vote of the faculty to the 2020-2021 graduating Political Science major with an outstanding academic record with consideration for departmental service.
Recipients (tied): Shaxper McCarver and Lauren Stratton
Department: Political Science and Public Management
Award: Public Management: Outstanding Graduate Award
Awarded to the 2020-2021 graduating Public Management major with the highest GPA.
Recipient: Evan Newman
Department: Psychological Science and Counseling
Award: Outstanding Graduate (December 2020)
Recipients: Don Evitts and Keyshona Oatis
Department: Psychological Science and Counseling
Award: Outstanding Graduate (May 2021)
Recipient: Felix Osagie
Department: Psychological Science and Counseling
Award: M.S. in Counseling Program Honor Award :
Recipients: Kayla Cook and Andrew Haley
Department: Psychological Science and Counseling
Award: Master of Science in Industrial-Organizational Psychology Program I-O Practitioner Award
Recipients: (Spring 2020) Pankti Patel and (Fall 2020) Ashley Lanier
Department: Sociology
Award: W.E.B Du Bois
Goes to the 2020-2021 graduating student with the highest overall GPA.
Recipient: Stephanie Plye
Department: Sociology
Award: Harriet Martineau
Recipient: Briana Stauffer
Department: Social Work
Award: Outstanding Senior Social Work Student Award
Based on GPA, campus community involvement and community volunteer work
Recipients: Kendra Gregg and Nsengiyunva Mauwa
SectionsEducation
TopicsAPSU, APSU College of Behavioral and Health Sciences, APSU Department of health and Human Preformance, APSU Department of Military Science and Leadership, APSU Department of Political Science and Public Management, APSU Department of Psychological Science and Counseling, APSU Department of Public Management and Criminal Justice, APSU Department of Sociology, APSU ROTC, APSU School of Nursing, APSU Students, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Coronavirus, COVID-19, GPA, Joseph S. Filippo
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.