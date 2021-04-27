Austin Peay State University College of Behavioral and Health Sciences honors students with annual awards

Clarksville, TN – Every April, the Austin Peay State University College of Behavioral and Health Sciences recognizes its top students during a special honors and awards day event, but for the last two years, the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic has caused the college to cancel the celebration.

The physical event might not be taking place this year, but the college is still highlighting the work of its students by presenting them, in absentia, with its annual honors and awards.

This year’s awards and recipients are listed below.

Department: Criminal Justice

Award: Criminal Justice Outstanding Student Award

Recipients: Jaimee Brown and Kaley Simmons

Accolades: Both students earned a 4.0 GPA, are members of the Alpha Phi Sigma Criminal Justice Honor Society and participated in the department’s 2020 study abroad program to Ireland.

Department: Health and Human Performance

Award: Emerging Leader

Recipients: Abbey Hogan and Isha Cheaye

Department: Health and Human Performance

Award: Joseph S. Filippo Health and Human Performance Award

Recipient: Toliah L. Malone

Department: Health and Human Performance

Award: Health and Human Performance Major Academic Achievement Award

Presented to one student from each concentration

Applied Exercise Science: Kathryn Chouinard

Communication Sciences and Disorders: Emily Ann Bryant

Health Care Management: Una Thompson

Human Movement : Alain Brown

Public Health: De’Andre Love

Department: Leadership and Organizational Administration

Award: Departmental Highest Academic Achievement Award

Recipient: Tyler Foreman, 4.0 GPA Organizational Administration

Department: Leadership and Organizational Administration

Award: Outstanding Student Award presented to one student from each degree or concentration

Culinary Arts, AAS Degree: Gabrielle A. Decker

Management Technology, AAS Degree: David K. Myers

Organizational Administration, BS, Leadership and Organizational Administration: Katherine Rowe

Leadership Science, BS, Leadership and Organizational Administration: Deborah Haines-Kulick

Hospitality Administration, BPS, Leadership and Organizational Administration: Crystal Stringer

Master of Science in Leadership: Kelly Carpenter

Department: Military Science

Award: APSU Army ROTC President’s Award – Given to the top overall cadet in the Army ROTC program.

Recipient: Cadet Caleb Roth, a senior majoring in Criminal Justice.

Department: Military Science

Award: Class Department of the Army Superior Cadet Award – Given to the most outstanding member of Army ROTC cadet in their class.

Senior Class: Cadet Zachary Labas, a senior majoring in Leadership and Organizational Administration.

Junior Class: Cadet Thomas Haas, a junior majoring in Criminal Justice.

Sophomore Class: Cadet Shyanna Chapman, a sophomore majoring in Criminal Justice.

Freshman Class: Cadet Quinton Nunn, a freshman majoring in Geosciences.

Department: School of Nursing

Award: Civility Award presented to one student in the Sophomore, Junior and Senior classes.

This award is presented to a nursing student who:

exemplifies civility, respect, and professionalism at APSU School of Nursing,

contributes to student organizations and committees,

demonstrates respect and civility toward classmates, faculty, nursing staff, patients, and families and

demonstrates collegiality, trustworthiness, and responsibility.

Senior Civility Award recipient: Tiffany Brown

Junior Civility Award recipient: Garrett Landry.

Sophomore Civility Award recipient: Annette Mickson

Department: School of Nursing

Award: Volunteer & Community Service Award

This award is presented to the undergraduate nursing student who demonstrates:

active participation in the SON’s SNA,

participation in community service activities above and beyond course requirements,

volunteered service to promote SON in the community and

contribution to both SON and professional activities.

Volunteer & Community Service Award recipient: Amanda Gafford.

Department: School of Nursing

Award: Clinical Recognition Award

This award is presented to the undergraduate nursing student who demonstrates:

excellence in the clinical setting,

excellent interpersonal, teamwork, and collaboration skills and

initiative to improve patient care.

Clinical Recognition Award recipient: Sophia Potenza

Department: Political Science and Public Management

Award: Political Science: The John Burgess Award

Awarded by a vote of the faculty to the 2020-2021 graduating Political Science major with an outstanding academic record with consideration for departmental service.

Recipients (tied): Shaxper McCarver and Lauren Stratton

Department: Political Science and Public Management

Award: Public Management: Outstanding Graduate Award

Awarded to the 2020-2021 graduating Public Management major with the highest GPA.

Recipient: Evan Newman

Department: Psychological Science and Counseling

Award: Outstanding Graduate (December 2020)

Recipients: Don Evitts and Keyshona Oatis

Department: Psychological Science and Counseling

Award: Outstanding Graduate (May 2021)

Recipient: Felix Osagie

Department: Psychological Science and Counseling

Award: M.S. in Counseling Program Honor Award :

Recipients: Kayla Cook and Andrew Haley

Department: Psychological Science and Counseling

Award: Master of Science in Industrial-Organizational Psychology Program I-O Practitioner Award

Recipients: (Spring 2020) Pankti Patel and (Fall 2020) Ashley Lanier

Department: Sociology

Award: W.E.B Du Bois

Goes to the 2020-2021 graduating student with the highest overall GPA.

Recipient: Stephanie Plye

Department: Sociology

Award: Harriet Martineau

The graduating senior with the highest major field test score

Recipient: Briana Stauffer

Department: Social Work

Award: Outstanding Senior Social Work Student Award

Based on GPA, campus community involvement and community volunteer work

Recipients: Kendra Gregg and Nsengiyunva Mauwa

