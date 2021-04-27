CDE Lightband, TVA Match up to $50,000 for Imagination Library, Salvation Army through Community Care Fund

Clarksville, TN – CDE Lightband and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) partnered to match funds totaling $30,000 for Clarksville’s Imagination Library and $20,000 for The Salvation Army through TVA’s Community Care Fund.

TVA gave local power companies, including CDE Lightband, the opportunity to identify organizations or local initiatives in need for which they can seek the matching funds.

With an initial $2 million pledge to match the valley’s local contributions, TVA’s Community Care Fund launched in April 2020 to help address hardships created by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the success of the first initiative, TVA doubled its matching funds up to $4 million.

“Our commitment to give back to the community remains a priority, especially during these times. Partnering with TVA has supported these organizations in achieving their mission as they help ease the unprecedented burdens on those we serve,” says Brian Taylor, general manager of CDE Lightband.

The Imagination Library of Montgomery County was, unfortunately, facing funding shortages due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Each month, children ages birth to five years, receive a book addressed to them in the mail. Inside, these books have important reading and literacy tips for parents and also encourage reading together.

“With these matching funds, we will be able to share the love of reading and improve early childhood reading readiness by sending out books to our 8,500 enrollees for three months. The Imagination Library of Montgomery County will also be able to continue to enroll new children and increase our reach throughout the city and county,” says Karen Morrow, co-chair of The Imagination Library of Montgomery County.

The Salvation Army raised funds to help families who experienced financial hardship during the pandemic. Through campaigns, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) grants as well as individual donors, the money will be used to continue safe and effective service to community members displaced during the COVID-19 Coronavirus crisis through their shelter, Pathway of Hope, and LifNav programs.

The Salvation Army of Clarksville is so blessed to have such a generous community relationship with CDE Lightband. This generosity will ensure the continuation of assistance for many lives affected by hardships caused by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. We are so grateful,” says Captain Jonathan Whitaker, a commanding officer with The Salvation Army.

As the virus has affected millions of people, the community has collectively gathered together to help those who have suffered a loss. The generosity of giving hearts continues its outpouring of support for those affected.

About CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband is a municipally-owned public power and broadband service provider serving 72,000 electric and 22,000 broadband customers with the city limits of Clarksville, TN.

CDE Lightband provides reliable utilities delivered at the speed of light. Our service area, consisting of 100 square miles within the municipal boundaries, includes 892 miles of power lines and 960 miles of fiber optic cable.

Our world-class Fiber Optic Network keeps electric costs low and allows us to deliver exceptional products and constant innovation. The network provides savings of over $1 million annually in operating costs and provides over $5 million annually in income for electrical grid improvements that result in half as many large scale power outages compared to peer cities.

Additionally, access to our network increases home values by 3% or an average of over $5,000, according to the Fiber to the Home Council. Based in large part on access to the superior digital products provided by CDE Lightband, Clarksville has been designated a first 50 “Next Century City.”

CDE Lightband offers Electricity, Internet, Digital TV, and Telephone services with blazing fast speed and superior performance … with the additional convenience of 24/7 local support and bundling all your utilities into a single bill.

Our staff includes 200 full-time employees, a management team with over 100 years of combined industry expertise and governance provided by a board of five local business leaders.

For more information, visit their website at www.cdelightband.com

About TVA

The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity.

In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation, and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.

