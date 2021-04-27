Roxy Regional Theatre’s Back to the Movies presents “Suffragette”, Friday

Clarksville, TN – This weekend, celebrate the women around the world who have fought and continue to fight against the gender inequalities and inequities that still permeate today’s society. Get Back to the Movies at the Roxy Regional Theatre with the inspirational historical drama “Suffragette” this Friday, April 30th, at 7:00pm.

Side note: Before you head into the movie, be sure to stop by Public Square and check out Clarksville’s own women’s suffrage monument, Tennessee Triumph, honoring those who fought for women’s voting rights and passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.

Rating: PG-13 / Running time: 106 minutes / Release year: 2015 / Director: Sarah Gavron / Cast: Carey Mulligan, Helena Bonham Carter, Meryl Streep, Brendan Gleeson, Anne-Marie Duff / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Admission is $5.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee). Advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged, as seating is limited. Popcorn, assorted candy, and drinks will be available as concessions in sealed packaging. Tickets are available online via the below button or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in-person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday. The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to the movie on Friday.

Please note: Until further notice, our box office is closed on Mondays for our weekly professional cleanings. Special thanks to SERVPRO of Montgomery County for keeping the Roxy Regional Theatre clean and safe!

Due to the ongoing COVID-19Coronavirus pandemic, seating is limited to 50 people per showing and all patrons are required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth. Groups are limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing. For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view our COVID-19 Precautions and Requirements.

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movies, including such favorites as “Harriet”, “The Goonies”, “Grease” and “Coco”. For our complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

