Manna Café Ministries to host Mobile Pantry at Living Hope Baptist Church this Saturday, May 1st

Clarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries will conduct a Mobile Pantry on Saturday, May 1st, 2021, at Living Hope Church, 225 Little Hope Church Road, Clarksville, TN 37043. This free event will begin at 10:00am.

Anyone in the community needing assistance with groceries is welcome.

A valid ID must be presented.

One box per household.

Many thanks to Living Hope who is helping to make this Pantry possible.

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.

