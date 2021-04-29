Former Northeast High School Employee under Investigation

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) was made aware by the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) of a child exploitation investigation involving a former Northeast High School nurse who was employed at the school from August 1st, 2018 through November 7th, 2019.

This former employee was terminated in November 2019 due to a CPD investigation at that time for exploitation of a minor.

CPD has informed CMCSS that law enforcement is currently contacting other potential victims.

The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and CMCSS is fully cooperating with CPD as they investigate these heinous crimes.

Since this is an active law enforcement investigation, CMCSS and Northeast High School personnel have no further information. Law enforcement will be contacting potential victims.

However, if you or your child used nursing services at the school during this period of time and believe that you may have been a victim or if you have any information to provide related to this investigation, please contact the Homeland Security Hotline at 1.866.347-2423 or email *protected email* .

