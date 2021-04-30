Manna Cafe Ministries to hold annual Grits and Gravy fundraiser on May 6th

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, May 6th, 2021, Manna Café Ministries will hold their annual Grits & Gravy fundraiser. The event will start at 7:00am and end at 9:00am.

If you like breakfast, live music, and doughnuts, then this event for you!

Join us for a hearty Southern breakfast as we celebrate Manna’s 11th birthday.

Event Information

Enjoy acoustic entertainment, guest speaker Victoria (Vicki) York, an update on the Manna Village, and more exciting surprises.

Register and purchase digital tickets at MannaCafeMinistries.com (click on Events – Grits & Gravy) or email *protected email* to request a paper ticket.

Manna Café Ministries’ Refuge Center is located at 503 D Street in Clarksville.

We can’t wait to see you there!

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.

